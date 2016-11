The B.C. Secondary Schools Football Association named its AA Varsity Interior Conference all-stars earlier this week.

Earning spots on the team from the South Kamloops Titans were Ben MacDonald (offensive MVP), Gabe Graham-Boyde, Tak Cox, Tyson McNeil, Ethan Thacker and Kaden Cook.

Logan Henry, Bryce St. Jean, Connor McCoy, Jordan Dafoe and Parker Matheson of the Westsyde Blue Wave cracked the team.

Three Valleyview Vikings — Jordan Smith, Evan Guizzo and Myles Everett — were named all stars.