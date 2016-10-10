Kamloops high school football weekend round-up

Clarence Fulton Maroons’ quarterback Isaac Olson is chased by Bryce St. Jean of the Westsyde Blue Wave in B.C. High School Football play in Vernon on Friday. Fulton won 53-28. Lisa VanderVelde/Vernon Morning Star

Kaden Cook returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and his South Kamloops Titans went on to beat the Valleyview Vikings 28-18 in senior B.C. High School Football Okanagan Conference play on Friday.

The 1-0 Titans’ quarterback Ben MacDonald threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another, and Austin Gangloff came up with a timely interception late in the fourth quarter.

Hunter Koopmans scored a pair of touchdowns for the Vikings (0-1) and Evan Guizzo had one major.

Thomas Dyck, Justin Hues, Reggie O’Rourke, Brett Steptoe and Evan Perera also contributed for the Vikes.

Meanwhile, the hometown Clarence Fulton Maroons (1-0) of Vernon bested the  0-1 Westsyde Blue Wave 53-28 on Friday.

