Kamloops hop farm creator expanding with brewery, distillery in Monte Creek

The entrepreneur who made Kamloops home to the largest hop farm in Canada has purchased land immediately east of the city, in Monte Creek, to locate a brewery and distillery.

Workers were on site at 1315 Hook Rd. this past week, in the early stages of converting a 4,000-square-foot shop into a facility that will house tanks and brewing equipment. Later will come a distillery and small tasting room for B.C. Brew Co. and Distilling.

“Everything is on track,” said Joey Bedard, who came to the Tk’emlups Indian Band reserve in 2015 to form a partnership to grow more than 200 acres of hops beside the North Thompson River. That company is also an international broker for hops.

Bedard’s latest venture does not involve the TIB.

Bedard had considered utilizing Lafarge’s mothballed cement-making operation in east Kamloops for a major malting facility, but he said the scale proved too large in the short term. Its malting plans have been reduced to providing enough for its own brewery, a craft brewer with large scale ambition.

B.C. Brew Co. and Distillery has already moved about 15,000 litres of beer through Interior taps and will soon expand into cans and bottles. It is currently utilizing facilities of a Kelowna brewery until its own facility is complete.

The ambition is to provide a beer with 100 per cent B.C. ingredients, including hops and barley. The company has contracted for 325 hectares of barley in north central B.C.

Also planned at the 11-hectare site in Monte Creek are a small tasting room and plot to grow hops “just to add to the experience, making it equivalent to a winery,” Bedard said.

The company purchased local potatoes for production of its own vodka, expected to be ready early this year. Eventually, distilling will be done at its Monte Creek property.