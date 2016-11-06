Kamloops hospital locked down following weapons complaint

Royal Inland Hospital was locked down on Sunday morning after a man ran into the emergency room claiming he was being chased by an armed assailant.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Edward Preto said the incident began just after 1:40 a.m.

“A male had run into the emergency department stating he was being chased by a male who had a weapon,” he said. “The hospital was locked down and the police attended with police-dog services.”

Preto said witnesses told investigators they saw someone matching the suspect in the area just prior to the arrival of police.

“Despite an extensive search, the suspect was not located,” Preto said, noting the uninjured victim is well-known to police.

The investigation is ongoing.