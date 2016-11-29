Kamloops’ iTel Networks wins National Startup Canada award

A Kamloops tech company was a winner at Tuesday’s third annual National Startup Canada Awards (www.startupaward.ca) in Toronto.

Among the 16 entrepreneurs, businesses and support organizations named as national winners was iTel Networks, which recently opened an office on Mission Flats Road and which is a national carrier of business-exclusive internet, telecom and cloud services.

After hundreds of nominations poured in from across the country this Summer, over 50 regional winners were celebrated at special ceremonies in Fredericton, Montreal, Waterloo, Vancouver and Edmonton before facing a national adjudication committee composed of some of Canada’s leading entrepreneurship and industry experts.

In the category of Entrepreneur-led Businesses Demonstrating Excellence, iTel Networks won the Startup Canada High-Growth Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by MNP LLP.