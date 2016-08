The Kamloops and District Kennel Club is holding its 49th annual show at the Tournament Capital Ranch in Rayleigh from Thursday through Labour Day Monday.

There will be four all-breed dog shows, eight specialties, three obedience trials and three rally trials.

It’s expected there will be a wealth of breeds at the show, from Afghan hounds to whippets. The event runs from

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, search Kamloops and District Kennel Club online and on Facebook.