Kamloops Long Blades sharp on the road

Members of the Kamloops Long Blades had strong finishes on the weekend, racing in speed-skating competitions in Abbotsford and Edmonton.

Four Long Blades were at the Edmonton fall classic, attendance at which is required to advance to the season-ending CanWest Championship.

Leah Turner set four personal bests and won a silver medal in the 800-m race and bronze in the 1,500-m in her age category.

Teagan Lawhead had three personal bests and Isaiah Jessie Uribe and Cameron Thomas each had two personal bests.

Meanwhile, two Long Blades attended their first meet outside of the Okanagan region at the annual Fraser Valley Challenge in Abbotsford.

Kayleigh Roberts and Jared Roberts skated strong in each of their races, combining for eight personal-best times.

The Long Blades will be on the road this weekend, travelling to Salmon Arm for the fourth annual Ice Jam Interclub Speed Skating Competition and Prince George for the Central Interior Challenge.