Kamloops man at wheel in fatal crash accused of driving while banned

A Kamloops man who avoided jail after killing his friend in a drunken crash in 2012 now stands accused of violating the driving ban he was handed in place of a prison term.

Sean Tomlin, 30, was charged with dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving causing death — both of which carry mandatory jail terms — following the May 26, 2012, death of his friend, Ben Kirkey.

Tomlin had been drinking before he got behind the wheel of his truck to drive Kirkey, who had been injured in a shooting accident, to meet an ambulance.

Both men were among a group celebrating a stag at Scuitto Lake south of Barnhartvale.

Calling it “a truly exceptional case,” the Crown opted to drop the serious charges and accept a guilty plea to a lone count of dangerous driving.

In October 2014, Tomlin was placed on six months of house arrest and handed a two-year driving ban.

According to court documents, Tomlin has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while disqualified stemming from an incident in Vinsulla on March 3.

Tomlin is slated to stand trial on the charge in B.C. Supreme Court.

A date for that hearing has not yet been set.