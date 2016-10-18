Kamloops man avoids jail after beating pet Chihuahua to death

A father who beat a Chihuahua to death after it bit his daughter in the face during Thanksgiving dinner does not deserve a jail sentence, a provincial court judge ruled Tuesday.

Christopher Mathes, 41, pleaded guilty in August to causing pain or suffering to an animal, an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Mathes, a millwright with two children, testified earlier during a sentencing hearing that he killed the dog, a Chihuahua named Jersey, out of self-defence and fear after it had earlier bit his six-year-old daughter in the face, causing a cut under her eye.

It was the latest in a string of attacks by the dog on other dogs and people.

Judge Roy Dickey gave Mathes a conditional discharge of 12 months. He is banned from being in the presence of dogs for one year.

“This should not be seen as condoning what occurred,” Dickey warned, ruling the beating was an exceptional circumstance that does not require a jail sentence.

Dickey said Mathes overreacted after seeing his daughter bit in the face.

“I accept this type of offence is exceptional and not within in the normal range,” the judge said, noting Mathes was immediately remorseful after the dog’s death.

Crown prosecutor Alex Janse argued unsuccessfully for a six-month conditional sentence, including a three-month house curfew, and a 10-year ban on owning a dog.

Court heard earlier the dog — obtained from a rescue organization and brought to Kamloops from California a month earlier — was inside the family home on Oct. 11, 2015, during a Thanksgiving meal. Mathes and his wife had invited friends over.

The dog earlier bit their friends’ dog in the face a number of times. It had bitten five people in the two weeks preceding the dinner gathering.

After the dog bit the couple’s daughter, it was moved outside. That’s when Mathes told the judge he was going to put it in the garage. It became aggressive when he attempted to move it.

Mathes struck the 10-pound dog with a fence post, causing a serious injury. He then beat it repeatedly to put it out of misery.