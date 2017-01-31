Kamloops man caught with fentanyl-laced heroin to be sentenced Friday

A Kamloops man described as a mid-level drug dealer has pleaded guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking after being caught with two ounces of fentanyl-laced heroin.

Court heard Jacques Bedard, 44, was arrested on June 19, 2015, after making a trip to the Coast to pick up heroin.

Investigators were tipped off by two separate sources who claimed Bedard was making weekly trips to the Lower Mainland to pick up drugs. Police conducted surveillance on his vehicle, tracking his movements to Vancouver and back and searching his car upon his return to Kamloops.

RCMP found $12,000 worth of heroin, two scales and drug paraphernalia. Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said the heroin was found to have traces of fentanyl.

The Crown is seeking a prison sentence in the range of 18 to 24 months, while defence is recommending a suspended sentence to be followed by 30 months of probation. Bedard has a number of prior possession convictions.

Defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen argued jail time is not necessary given the lengths Bedard has gone to to rehabilitate himself since being released on bail.

Jensen said Bedard has been a heroin user on and off for the past 10 years. He suffered a serious workplace accident in 2004 that led to an opioid addiction.

According to Jensen, Bedard was selling heroin to fuel his addiction, but has turned his life around since being arrested. He is taking methadone and regularly attends Narcotics Anonymous meetings, court heard. Jensen said Bedard has also finished his second-year of trade school and is employed full-time as an apprentice electrician. Many of his co-workers were in court on Monday to show support.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Hope Hyslop is expected to sentence Bedard on Friday.