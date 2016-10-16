Kamloops man charged with assaulting cabbie in Yellowknife

A Kamloops man is facing a criminal charge in the Northwest Territories after allegedly beating up a cab driver.
Yellowknife RCMP said Friday they had charged 37-year-old Daniel Mattie with aggravated assault.
According to Mounties, the assault took place on Oct. 12. Investigators believe a cab driver was assaulted while dropping off a fare in the southwest part of Yellowknife.
The cab driver was taken to hospital. Mattie was arrested a short time later.
Mattie is slated to appear in territorial court in Yellowknife on Nov. 15.