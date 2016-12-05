Kamloops man files complaint with B.C. Ombudsperson, alleging many are in conflict on Ajax mine file

A Kamloops resident has filed a complaint with the Office of the B.C. Ombudsperson, alleging Mayor Peter Milobar, Kamloops city council, Premier Christy Clark and Minister of Energy and Mines Bill Bennett have a “perceived conflict of interest” when it comes to the KGHM Ajax copper and gold mine.

John McNamer believes Milobar should not have voted on a motion that would have set out five conditions for the mine to meet to gain community approval because he is a B.C. Liberal candidate in Kamloops-North Thompson. The motion from Coun. Denis Walsh, which was voted down on a 4-4 tie, included items such as First Nations approval and the creation of multiple independent bodies to monitor both Ajax and mines across the province.

Milobar told KTW he does not believe he was in conflict on the vote over Walsh’s conditions.

“There is no pecuniary interest for me on this and he seems to be suggesting everybody that has a contrary opinion to his at this point is in conflict,” Milobar said.

According to the Community Charter, local government officials may not participate in debates if they have “a direct or indirect pecuniary interest in the matter, or . . . another interest in the matter that constitutes a conflict of interest.”

The Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development’s website suggests examples of conflict may include “a rezoning application by a relative or close personal friend or a business-license decision involving a competitor business to one operated by a close friend.”

The mayor said he will step away from his role negotiating with KGHM over financial compensation and mitigation related to the mine, replacing himself with Coun. Ken Christian. Councillors Pat Wallace and Dieter Dudy also sit on the negotiation committee.

“I’ve said all along I’m going to weigh things out as they move through. It’s a fluid timeline with the application as well as the election and I have every interest in trying to do things as best as possible for the city,” Milobar said.

On Nov. 19, Milobar won the B.C. Liberal nomination to become Kamloops-North Thompson candidate in the May 9 election, the campaign for which begins on April 11.

He added he has not made a decision on whether he will participate in debates on the city’s formal response to Ajax’s application — an issue that may or may not rear its head before the election. KGHM paused its application earlier this year to respond to public comments on the project and it’s not clear when the legislated 180-day timeline for review will resume.

McNamer called Milobar’s decision to remove himself from the negotiating team “a good start.”

McNamer said Bennett is in conflict in part because he rejected a request from Walsh to halt Ajax’s environmental review and has not followed through on an Auditor General’s report recommending mine oversight be made independent from the ministries responsible for permitting new mines. McNamer also cites donations to both the B.C. Liberal Party and Bennett and Clark personally from mining companies.

“There is a large perception by many reasonable people in British Columbia that there is a perceived conflict of interest in the transparently unhealthy and unethical, but very lucrative, relationship of these key senior governing BC Liberal party members with the mining industry that operates in the province, and this problem has now surfaced locally with Mayor Milobar’s provincial candidacy,” McNamer wrote.

A spokesman with the ombudsperson’s office said investigations of complaints can take anywhere from a week to a year, depending on complexity.