Kamloops man who killed pedestrian in 2009 facing jail, 10-year driving ban for latest crimes

A Kamloops man who was handed a nine-month jail sentence and a five-year driving probation in 2011 after killing a pedestrian in a downtown crosswalk while dangerously driving his motorcycle is facing six months behind bars and a decade-long ban after being caught multiple times driving while prohibited.

Jack Hobal pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Monday to one count each of driving while prohibited and refusing to provide a breath sample.

The 39-year-old was busted after police saw him driving an SUV erratically in downtown Kamloops on Oct. 9.

On July 5, 2009, witnesses reported seeing Hobal popping wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic on his motorcycle before striking a pedestrian at First Avenue and St. Paul Street. Gary Pengelly, 55, died in hospital a short time later.

When Hobal was sentenced, more than two years later, court heard he had a blood-alcohol level as high as 0.089 at the time of the collision.

In the incident earlier this month, police reported smelling liquor on Hobal’s breath. He refused to provide a breath sample and was charged.

It’s not the first time Hobal has been found to have been violating the five-year driving ban he was placed on after killing Pengelly. Last year, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail after being convicted on charges of driving while disqualified and failing to stop.

In May of this year, he was handed a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition after being caught driving. He’s also facing an outstanding charge of driving while disqualified, to which he has pleaded guilty but not been sentenced.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Firestone is seeking a six-month jail term and a 10-year driving ban.

Hobal is slated to return to court for sentencing on Nov. 14.