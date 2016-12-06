Kamloops man who killed pedestrian in 2009 sent back to prison for driving violations

Kamloops man who killed pedestrian in 2009 sent back to prison for...

A Kamloops man who was jailed and given a five-year driving ban after killing a pedestrian in a downtown crosswalk is headed back to prison, this time for twice violating his driving prohibition in the last seven months.

Jack Hobal, 39, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two separate incidents this year in which he was busted driving — once in May and again in October. In both cases, he was in violation of a five-year-ban issued in 2011, two years after he struck and killed pedestrian Gary Pengelly in downtown Kamloops.

On May 31, police found Hobal driving at 3:40 a.m. On Oct. 9, he was behind the wheel of an SUV pulled over at 4:15 a.m. and refused to provide a breath sample.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey called Hobal’s driving record “horrendous” in sentencing him to eight months behind bars.

In court last month, Hobal launched into a rambling 10-minute speech, saying he had finally been scared straight. Dickey addressed those remarks in court on Tuesday.

“I find it bizarre that he would not have come to this conclusion following the death he caused in 2009,” Dickey said.

On July 5, 2009, witnesses reported seeing Hobal popping wheelies and weaving in and out of downtown traffic on a motorcycle before Pengelly, 55, was struck in the crosswalk at First Avenue and St. Paul Street.

When he was sentenced, court heard Hobal’s blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit to drive at the time of the crash.

The two incidents this year are not the only times Hobal has been found breaching his driving prohibition. Last year, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail after being convicted of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

In addition to the jail sentence, Hobal was also fined $1,000 and ordered to serve two years of probation with conditions barring him from drinking and sitting in the driver’s seat of any vehicle.

He was also placed on an additional five-year driving prohibition.