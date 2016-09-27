Kamloops man on life support after suspected accidental fentanyl-laced overdose

A Kamloops man is on life support in Kelowna General Hospital after an accidental drug overdose on Saturday night.

Interior Health told Kelowna media the substance involved was reported to be cocaine and may have been laced with fentanyl.

Five people are believed to have overdosed at the same event, but only one remains in hospital on life support.

Condolences and heartfelt messages expressing sadness have been left on the 27-year-old man’s Facebook page.

Multiple sources told KTW those who overdosed left a wedding reception and went to a hotel room to do cocaine.

There have been 264 fentanyl-detected illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C. between January and July this year, according to the B.C. Coroners Service. That is a 222 per cent increase over the 88 who died in the same time period in 2015.

Numbers in the Interior are staggering.

Two fentanyl-detected deaths were reported by Interior Health in 2012, three in 2013, nine in 2014 and 22 in 2015. Forty-two had been reported through July of this year.

In April, British Columbia became the first province in Canada to declare a public health emergency after a dramatic increase in the number of overdose deaths from illicit drugs such as fentanyl.

Recreational drug users may cut or manipulate a fentanyl patch or smoke a gel form of the drug.

Fentanyl can be deadly because people often don’t know it’s been cut into drugs such as fake oxycodone, cocaine, heroin or other pills and powders, nor do they know how much fentanyl has been added.

Fentanyl is cheap to manufacture and is often brought into Canada and the United States from China, while Mexico is also a source of the drug in the U.S.