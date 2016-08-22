Kamloops man target of fraud investigation after meeting Clearwater woman on dating site

A Kamloops man is the target of a fraud investigation in the North Thompson after allegedly scamming a woman he met on a dating website.

RCMP Cpl. Mark Labossiere told KTW the investigation was launched after the man had returned to Kamloops following a week-long stay in Clearwater earlier this month.

Investigators believe the man, whose age and identity have not been made public, met the woman online using an alias. He’s alleged to have travelled to Clearwater, spent a week with her and then left.

Labossiere said Clearwater Mounties are now investigating the man, who he described as a prolific offender with a lengthy criminal history, for fraud and a possible breach of conditions.

“It’s still under investigation,” he said.