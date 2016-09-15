Kamloops man wins $1.4-million PNE Prize Home

Before Dave Maw’s ticket was pulled as the winner of the PNE Prize Home this week in Vancouver, the most valuable item he had ever won in a lottery was a $150 suitcase.

Now, he’ll be packing that bag — among others — and heading to Naramata to live in his new $1.4-million home.

Maw and his wife, Lynn Held, travelled to Vancouver this week to check out the home.

He bought his ticket online, so he had never seen it before.

“It’s really beautiful,” he said. “It’s what you’d expect for a prize home.”

The prize home is a two-level, 3,200-square-foot property, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It will sit on the Naramata bench in the South Okanagan town, with a commanding view of Lake Okanagan.

Maw said he and Held are going to sample life in their yet-to-be-built prize home before making any firm decisions — but he’s leaning toward life in the Okanagan.

“We’re going to probably live there, try it,” he said. “I’m getting close to retirement, anyway. We’re not exactly sure how it’s going to work out. Lynn has family down there, so I’m thinking it’s probably going to be a no-brainer.”

Maw said he often purchases tickets for charity lotteries, but his luck until now hasn’t been the best.

He said he won that carry-on suitcase four or five years ago in a lottery raising funds for B.C. Children’s Hospital.

“It won’t carry very much,” Maw said. “But we’ll use it.”