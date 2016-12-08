Kamloops Mountie facing criminal charges — assault and causing a disturbance

A Kamloops police officer is facing criminal charges following an alleged incident at a fast-food restaurant.

RCMP Const. Michael Muller is facing one count each of assault and causing a disturbance stemming from an alleged altercation on April 18.

According to court documents, Muller assaulted a man and caused a disturbance in McDonald’s on Notre Dame Drive in Sahali “by screaming, shouting, swearing or using insulting or obscene language.”

He was not on duty at the time of the alleged incident.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Brad Mueller told KTW Muller was taken off active duty after the incident and remains on paid administrative leave.

Mueller said Kamloops Mounties handled the investigation and forwarded charge recommendations to the Crown.

According to Mueller, Muller’s duty status “is subject to continual assessment.”

Mounties have completed a code of conduct investigation into Muller’s alleged actions, but Mueller said the results of that probe are protected by the Privacy Act.

Muller appeared briefly in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday. He is slated to return to court on Dec. 22 to set a trial date.