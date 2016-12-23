Kamloops Mountie to learn trial date in new year after alleged assault

Kamloops Mountie to learn trial date in new year after alleged...

A Kamloops police officer facing criminal charges stemming from an alleged altercation at a local fast-food restaurant will learn his trial date in the New Year.

RCMP Const. Michael Muller is charged with assault and causing a disturbance.

Court documents show the allegations stem from an incident at McDonald’s on Notre Dame Drive in Sahali on April 18.

Muller, 31, was not on duty at the time of the alleged altercation. According to court documents, he caused a disturbance “by screaming, shouting, swearing or using insulting or obscene language.”

Lawyers were scheduled to meet last Thursday to schedule Muller’s trial, but no date was selected.

They will meet again on Jan. 16.

Muller remains on paid administrative leave.