Kamloops Mountie receives Award of Valour

A Kamloops police officer who returned fire when RCMP Cpl. J.R. Michaud was shot during a traffic stop nearly two years ago is among more than 50 honourees Thursday night at B.C.’s Police Honours Night.

RCMP Const. Steven Marcil is to receive an Award of Valour at the 35th annual event, which takes place in Victoria.

“Policing is no ordinary career,” B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Morris said. “It takes guts, stamina, bravery and quick thinking. Each and every one of these awards reflects a situation that has brought out the very best in some of the men and women who serve British Columbians every day.”

Marcil was on a Batchelor Heights street on Dec. 3, 2014, when Michaud approached a vehicle being driven by Ken Knutson.

Knutson fired six shots at Michaud as the officer approached with his flashlight. At least two bullets struck Michaud, who underwent multiple surgeries and was off work for more than a year.

Marcil returned fire, emptying the magazine of his sidearm.

Knutson, a convicted killer with a lengthy criminal record, was arrested 12 hours later at the end of an exhaustive manhunt. In March, the 38-year-old pleaded guilty and was handed a prison sentence of more than 16 years and given a lifetime firearms ban.

Other honourees recognized include two Vancouver Island officers who kicked in the door of a carbon-monoxide-filled garage of a home to save a suicidal man’s life, four Prince Rupert Mounties who searched a burning apartment building and a Vancouver staff sergeant who has developed digital tools to help track and disrupt property crime.

“The men and women recognized demonstrated valour and dedication in their service to the public,” B.C. Lieut.-Gov. Judith Guichon said. “On behalf of all British Columbians, I extend my gratitude to these police officers for their commendable service and for helping to keep our citizens and our communities safe and secure.”