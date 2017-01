Kamloops Mounties arrest man after domestic call in Sahali

Kamloops Mounties took a man into custody on Thursday night following a call to a Sahali home.

Staff Sgt. Edward Preto said a man in a home in the 100-block of Waddington Drive called 911, but refused to come to the door when officers arrived just before 6 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m., a 33-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

“An investigation into a domestic violence incident is ongoing,” Preto said.