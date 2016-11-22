Kamloops Mounties await results of forensic testing of Jeep in fatal hit-and-run probe

Police have completed forensic testing of a Jeep seized earlier this month from the driveway of a Dufferin home in relation to the investigation of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old girl.

Jennifer Gatey died on Nov. 4 after being struck by a vehicle on Pacific Way, less than 100 feet from her family’s Aberdeen home. The South Kamloops secondary Grade 11 student was one day shy of her 17th birthday. Gatey’s father, Cameron, has told KTW his daughter was walking to catch a bus to the Tournament Capital Centre for an evening workout.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said investigators have completed their forensic analysis of the Jeep are are waiting for results to come back.

Shelkie said the Jeep, seized on Nov. 8, is the only vehicle police have tested. The dark-coloured two-door Jeep seized appears similar to a vehicle captured on video surveillance at a home in the area of the crash at about the time Gatey was killed.

Police have been in contact with the Jeep’s owner.

According to Shelkie, there is no timeline as to when results of the testing will come back.

“It’s wait-and-see because it’s totally up to the different places that we send it and how long they take,” she said. “We have no idea.”

Shelkie said the ongoing investigation has been complicated.

“It’s a very complex investigation,” she said. “Without witnesses, we have to rely on other investigative techniques, which include surveillance videos and forensic tests — analysis done on vehicles that may be involved. “Also the community because, most likely, the person that hit her may have known what happened and may have spoken to other people as well.”

Shelkie said investigators continue to work on the case daily.

Gatey’s family will be holding a celebration of life service on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at Summit Baptist Church, 1975 Summit Dr. in Sahali.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking those who wish to make a contribution in her memory to consider donating to the Urban Systems Foundation, which will use funds to create a scholarship in Gatey’s name.

To make a donation online, click here and select the “In Memory of Jennifer Gatey Fund.” Donors can also call Urban Systems at 250-374-8311.