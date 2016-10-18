Kamloops Mounties hoping to move canine cops to North Shore

Kamloops RCMP’s four-legged squad could be headed to the North Shore.

RCMP Supt. Brad Mueller told Kamloops city council on Tuesday that he is hoping to see the city budget between $300,000 and $500,000 in 2017 to allow the police force to move its canine unit into the North Shore Community policing office, which opened this year.

Mueller said calls on the North Shore tend to involve people-based issues — assaults, domestic violence and missing persons — in which the dogs may be more useful, noting the new office on Seventh Street also has more room than what is now being used at the Battle Street detachment downtown.

“The existing office space that we have for the dogs is really cramped for them and it would provide a better service delivery and a much more workable space, not only for our regular members, but also for our dogs,” Mueller said.

The cash, which will be up for debate as part of next year’s supplemental budget, would also cover the cost of other improvements the Mounties hope to make to the former Kamloops Kia dealership.

Those could include better forensics space, a roof replacement on the garage portion of the building, additional storage space, a locker room to allow officers working out of the office to change into uniform without visiting the South Shore and a mechanic bay.

Corporate services and community safety officer David Duckworth said the city is still fine-tuning the cost of the upgrades, which could be funded using the police reserve fund.

Mueller said he hopes to see the improvements begin in 2017 and possibly continue for several years.

At a public meeting in April, the local Mounties relayed a number of statistics:

• The peak time for calls to police are not Friday and Saturday nights, as one might suspect, but aligned with the work day — Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p..m.

• The most requested calls from the North Shore and South Shore differed in 2015, with the North Shore’s No. 1 call being theft-related followed by disturbances, abandoned 911 calls, traffic and general assistance. The South Shore’s No. 1 call was also theft-related, followed by traffic, abandoned 911 calls, disturbances and false alarms.

• In 2015, 55 per cent of all calls to police came from the South Shore, while 44 per cent came from north of the river.

• The Kamloops RCMP budget is cost-shared between the City of Kamloops (90 per cent) and the federal government (10 per cent). In 2015, the city funded $20.8 million, while Ottawa chipped in $3.5 million. The cost of policing per average Kamloops taxpayer is $421 a year, or $1.15 per day.