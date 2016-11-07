Kamloops Mounties identify suspect in fatal hit and run

Police have identified a suspect in Friday’s hit-and-run crash that left a Kamloops teenager dead on a residential street in Aberdeen, KTW has learned.

The suspect did not turn himself in to police.

Mounties spent much of the day on Sunday and Monday morning at a home in Dufferin, where a dark-coloured two-door Jeep could be seen sitting on the driveway with a blue tarp over its hood.

Investigators had previously released surveillance video showing a similar vehicle in the area of Pacific Way and Abbeyglen Way near the time 16-year-old Jennifer Gatey was struck and killed. Gatey died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle less than 100 feet from her Aberdeen home while walking to a bus stop on Pacific Way. The fatal collision took place just before 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect is expected to be arrested at some point on Monday. He is in contact with police, but has not yet been taken into custody.

Rammy Hans, who lives next door to the home where the tarped Jeep sat in the driveway on Monday, told KTW the vehicle belongs to her neighbour.

“He’s a nice guy,” she said. “He broke his hip and he’s been on medication. He’s young, probably in his early 40s.”

Hans said it was surprising to see police tape around the house next to hers. She said the Jeep had been parked on the driveway for much of the weekend, but could not recall if it had damage to its front end.

“It was there the whole time,” she said. “We didn’t think much of it.”

Hans said the tarp was placed on the vehicle on Monday.

Alexander Zachary, another neighbour, said he was not expecting to see police while out walking his dog on Monday morning.

“It’s a nice, quiet neighbourhood,” he said. “It’s good people. I never would have thought it would be in our neighbourhood.”

KTW will not name the suspect unless charges are laid.