Kamloops Mounties make an arrest in connection to early-morning shooting

A 31-year-old man is in custody following a shooting on the North Shore of Kamloops in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

A man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was shot in the leg with a small-calibre firearm at about 2 a.m.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Edward Preto said the shooting suspect has been arrested and is at the department’s Battle Street detachment. The suspect is being held in custody at Kamloops Detachment.

Sgt. Robert Daley said the shooting occurred in the 1000-block of 12th Street on the North Shore. As of 8:30 a.m., Mounties remained at the crime scene as daylight broke, with police tape stretching across four properties and across a nearby alley.

The victim was taken to Royal Inland Hospital.

“The investigation into the cause of the incident is on-going at this time,” Daley said.

Anybody with informaton on the shooting is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.