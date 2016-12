Kamloops Mounties: Missing teen may be in Brock area

Kamloops Mounties are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Merissa Blind was reported missing from the North Shore. She is a First Nations teen. stands 5-foot-6, has a slim build and dark, shoulder-length hair with red highlights.

Merissa is believed to be in the Brocklehurst area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 250-828-3000.