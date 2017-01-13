Kamloops Mounties raid gym owned by co-founder of Red Scorpions gang

Heavily armed Kamloops Mounties raided a North Shore gym on Friday morning — a gym owned by a co-founder of the violent Red Scorpions gang.

More than a dozen police vehicles were on scene this morning. Weapons were drawn and roads were closed.

Kamloops RCMP will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m.

According to City of Kamloops business-licence registry, the proprietor of Heavy Metal Gym at 145 Briar Ave. is Konaam Shirzad.

Quang Vinh Thang (Michael) Le and Matthew Johnston were among co-founders of the gang last decade. Shirzad, who is in his early 30s, has an extensive criminal record and has spent time in prison.

His record includes attempting to murder a friend after stabbing him outside a movie theatre in North Vancouver and beating a teenager with brass knuckles.

In December 2005, Shirzad was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after he ordered another Red Scorpion gang member to murder a witness who had testified against Shirzad.

That order was done while Shirzad was behind bars on another matter, an incident in which a North Vancouver home was shot up.

At an October 2010 court hearing, Shirzad claimed he had left the gang life.

After being sentenced to three years in jail for weapons offences, Shirzad told the court: “I see this as a learning curve. Hopefully, when my time is done, I’ll never have to come back to court again. I’ve pretty much learned my lesson.”