Kamloops Mounties seek 15-year-old girl reported missing

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for days.

Merissa Blind was reported missing by family members and is believed to be in the Kamloops area.

Blind is described as a First Nations girl standing five-foot-six with a slim build and dark shoulder-length hair.

The teen was also reported missing in December, but was found.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.