Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl.

Angelis Justis was reported missing from her home on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

She is white, stands 5-foot-5 and has a slim build.

Angelis has dark, shoulder-length hair and tattoos of dots on her left forearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angelis is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).