Kamloops Mounties seek help in finding senior

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help in finding a senior who has been reported missing.

Cpl. Jody Neuls said 79-year-old Julia Cail is thought to have boarded a Greyhound bus in Kamloops on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 12:10 p.m., destined for Edmonton. The bus made several stops along the way, including a bus transfer in Calgary.

Cail is white and has short, brown hair, greying around temples. She stands 4-foot-10 and weighs 68 kilograms (150 pounds). She was last seen wearing a bright red, waist-length jacket blue jeans and white sneakers.

Cail may be travelling with two wheeled, dark blue suitcases.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000