Kamloops Mounties seek hit-and-run driver

Police are trying to track down a driver who fled the scene after striking a jogger over the weekend, landing the runner in hospital with serious injuries.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Doug Aird said the collision took place just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday on Athabasca Street West on the Tk’emlups Indian Band reserve. Two joggers were running along the side of the road, he said, when a stolen vehicle struck one of them and sped away. The vehicle was found abandoned a few hours later near the Halston Bridge.

Aird said police want to speak with anyone who saw a person of interest exhibiting strange behaviour on the Halston Bridge about 20 minutes after the collision.

The person of interest is a young man who was wearing a black hoodie and a white backpack. Aird said a witness reported seeing him walking in circles on the roadway portion of the bridge.

“It is felt he may have been given a ride as he was not located minutes later when city police officers patrolled the area,” Aird said.

Information can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).