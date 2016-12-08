Kamloops Mounties seek man reported missing

Kamloops Mounties want the public’s assistance in finding a 19-year-old Kamloops man.

Tyler Pasco is believed to be in the Kamloops or Kamloops Tk’emlups Band area and was last seen in late November.

He is aboriginal, stands six feet tall and has a medium build. He has short, black hair and brown eyes.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police are concerned for Tyler’s well-being.

Anybody with information on the Pasco’s whereabouts is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.