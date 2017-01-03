UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Kamloops active on Facebook

UPDATE: While police have not ended the alert for missing woman Tianna Mckenzie, she has been trading messages with friends via her Facebook page as recently as Dec. 30.

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman reported missing.

Tianna Mckenzie, 21, has not been seen by family or friends since Christmas Eve day — Saturday, Dec. 24.

She is First Nations, stands 5-foot-6, has a slim build and long, dark hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mckenzie is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.