Kamloops Mounties seize Jeep to determine if vehicle was involved in fatal hit and run

Kamloops Mounties seize Jeep to determine if vehicle was involved in fatal...

Police say they have seized a dark-coloured Jeep found in the driveway of a Dufferin home on Monday and identified the vehicle’s operator.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said investigators are working to determine whether the SUV was involved in a hit-and-run collision in Aberdeen on Friday, Nov. 4, that killed a 16-year-old girl.

Jennifer Gatey died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a bus stop on Pacific Way. The South Kamloops secondary student was one day shy of her 17th birthday.

“The one vehicle we were looking at yesterday, forensic identification has seized the vehicle and is looking at it,” Shelkie told KTW.

Shelkie said investigators have been in contact with the person who drives the Jeep.

“I know they have spoken to the person who is controlling the Jeep,” she said.

If forensic investigators are able to link the Jeep to the hit and run, Shelkie said, the next step would be to determine who was behind the wheel at the time.

“We’d have to know that it was involved in the hit and run and then, from there, determine who was driving it,” she said.