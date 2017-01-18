Kamloops Mounties have spoken to all at homicide scene; no arrest yet

Police have now interviewed everyone they believe was on scene following an argument that left a 42-year-old man dead last month.

First responders were called in the early morning hours of Dec. 30 following a report of an altercation near Tranquille Road and Wood Street on the North Shore.

They found Sean Dunn unconscious by the side of the road and were unable to revive him.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police believe they have “spoken to everybody at the scene at the time.”

There have been no arrests and police have not said they are searching for a suspect.

Mounties believe the incident stemmed from an argument between Dunn and another man inside a nearby pub. They may have become acquainted that evening.