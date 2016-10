Kamloops Mounties step in to help man stuck on roof

Kamloops Mounties were able to rescue a man from a roof of a building in the 300-block of Victoria Street downtown on Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Karen Delorey said police were called to a complaint of a man on a roof who appeared to need help getting down.

“Officers responding were able to take the male into custody without issue or danger to the public and he has been safely returned to the ground floor,” Delorey said.