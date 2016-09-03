Kamloops Mounties urge drivers to be cautious as school begins

Students at Kamloops schools return to the classroom next week and police are reminding drivers to be cautious of school zones — especially in the first few weeks of September.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said Mounties are asking drivers to be extra aware on the road.

“It’s always hectic during the first few weeks of a new school year while everyone adjusts to a new routine,” she said.

“Drivers are asked to be cautious and remember school speed zones and crosswalks, as well as loading and unloading areas for buses and parent vehicles.”

Shelkie urged drivers to be patient around schools and allow extra driving time, and to be cautious while backing out of driveways and garages. She asked drivers to remove distractions like cellphones and obey school-zone speed limits from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shelkie also noted speed zones near playgrounds are in effect from dawn until dusk.

Parents are also urged to teach their children safe habits for walking or cycling to school.

“If not on a sidewalk, children should walk facing traffic and be especially cautious of vehicles when crossing the street at crosswalks,” Shelkie said.

Police expect to be patrolling school zones as classes resume on Tuesday.