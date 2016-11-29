Kamloops Mounties warn of fake U.S. money in town

Kamloops Mounties are asking retailers to be cautious after a number of recent incidents involving shoppers passing phoney U.S. $20 bills.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said there have been 10 reports of the funny money surfacing since Nov. 24. She urged retailers to discuss counterfeit detection with employees.

“Employees who do cash transactions should take their time and do a cursory inspection of all bills, especially American money,” she said. “If they feel or see something unusual about the money, then stop and examine it more closely. Employees should decline any bills that seem suspicious.”

Shelkie asked any retailers who think they have accepted counterfeit cash to call police.