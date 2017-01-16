Kamloops in need of more space for students

School District 73 may need about 25 more portables — at a cost of about $3.5 million — in the next five years.

Art McDonald, director of facilities and transportation, said enrolment projections for the coming year have not been done yet, noting kindergarten enrolment has just begun.

However, he said if growth continues and with no indication of capital-works funding from the province coming to the district, the only way to accommodate more students in the short term would be in portables.

Trustees discussed last night a report that includes provincial government spending by school district from the 2002 to 2015 school years. That compilation shows Kamloops ranked 73rd of the 93 districts, a reality that does not sit with board chair Meghan Wade.

She said the board is “very understanding” of the need for seismic upgrades to schools on the Coast,

“That’s a given, but not all of the projects have been for that,” Wade said.

Noting money has been given to other districts in the Interior, Wade said she will be talking with Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone and with people in the Ministry of Education about SD73’s needs.

Wade said one reason the district may not be getting attention from the government is because of the strong financial position the board is in and the work it has done to keep aging buildings in good repair.

However, at least one school — South Kamloops secondary — needs to be replaced and Westmount elementary needs an addition.

A new school is also needed for Pineview Valley, but the board also believes A. E. Perry, Kay Bingham, Marion Schilling and Raft River elementary schools need to be replaced.

Wade noted SD73 represents 2.6 per cent of total provincial enrolment, but receives far less of a percentage of capital funding, having been allotted $4.6 million from 2002 to 2015.

Surrey has received the largest amount of capital funding, at $330 million, which is 10.7 per cent of total funding between 2002 and 2015.

The Surrey school district represents 12.8 per cent of the provincial enrolment.

Wade said administrators and trustees “will keep looking at the short, medium and long term solutions and we’ll get creative, but added deteriorating building conditions can have a negative impact on students and their ability to learn.”