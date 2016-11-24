Kamloops needs more companies like Lafarge

Editor:

I would like to acknowledge Lafarge Cement Inc. for providing almost 40 years of employment for Kamloops-based workers.

The employees were fortunate enough to have a job with the company and its contractors.

The company was a good corporate citizen and the jobs it provided were well paid, secure and in an environment in which safety was part of the job.

Lafarge Cement Inc. was a good place to work.

Prior to the commencement of work at the Lafarge site, the self-righteous boo birds of Kamloops were out in their shining armour, providing every scenario they could dream up for reasons why it was not environmentally or economically viable to have an operation such as this on the doorstep our community.

We had the same reaction to the proposed Afton mine southwest of Aberdeen when it was proposed in 1980s.

Afton had problems meeting the environmental standard for the smelter, which was an original part of the operation. As good corporate citizens, Afton mothballed the smelter at a cost of many millions dollars and the company subsequently found another way to process ore.

That is what good corporate citizens do in their quest to operate a good business.

In particular, I’m offended by the self-interest group within city council that is part of this movement to grind us to a halt.

Regardless of regulatory compliance and many changes made to the operation of KGHM’s proposed Ajax mine as a result of their input, they will be damned if we entertain any proposal for such a mine.

I believe we should achieve all provincial and federal standards in all corporate endeavors operating in our province.

I am particularly offended by Kamoops city council’s expenditure of $200,000 of our tax money to study this issue.

About half of council members have already made up their minds to fight to the finish against any progress.

As far as the boo birds are concerned, they don’t need environmental regulations because they know better than anyone what is good for us.

In closing, I again recognize Lafarge for its contributions to the Kamloops economy over its many years of operation.

I hope we are able to find employers like Lafarge that are able to support our community by providing good jobs for the long term, if not forever.

Chuck Douglass

Kamloops