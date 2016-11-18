Kamloops-North Thompson Liberals ready to choose candidate

It’s a smaller room with a fraction of the voters, but as many as 1,000 B.C. Liberals are expected to cast ballots Saturday in the first nomination race for the party locally in more than 15 years.

The year 2000 was the last time Kamloops members had a chance to vote for their representative in a provincial election. About 5,000 members voted in a multi-ballot race — one of the largest in the province — that ended with Claude Richmond taking the nomination, as well as the election a year later over incumbent NDP cabinet minister Cathy McGregor.

While the party declined to comment on its membership for Kamloops-North Thompson, several sources said about 1,000 residents will be eligible to vote Saturday at four locations in the riding, including McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.

Fewer are expected to turn out to vote.

They will choose between three men, one of whom was a junior staffer in 2000 in the then-Liberal Opposition caucus; another was a businessman in the midst of a political battle to develop farmland beside Kamloops Lake; and the third wasn’t even thinking about being Kamloops’ mayor one day.

“It was crazy. It was a full house,” said Steven Puhallo of the Liberal race 16 years ago,

He spent years working with the party and in government as a staffer and was on the floor of Riverside Coliseum that day in 2000.

“There was a real strong group of candidates . . . We had a failed government under the NDP on its last legs.”

Puhallo was first out of the gate after incumbent MLA Terry Lake announced in September he would not seek re-election.

“This isn’t a campaign or a nomination battle,” Puhallo said of his message to members stretching from North Kamloops to Valemount in the north. “It’s a nomination contest where we’re choosing a quarterback . . . for 2017.”

The executive director of the North Shore Business Improvement Association is pitching his advocacy, work within government and roots in the riding, where his children are fifth-generation.

Mike Grenier was the final candidate to announce when he gathered reporters in mid-September at Kamloops Airport and told them myriad ideas he wants to bring to the riding.

In 2000, Grenier was in a political battle to develop what would become Tobiano resort. Sixteen years later, he has raised children, remarried and started a quest to represent Kamloops-North Thompson for the B.C. Liberal Party. He is no longer involved with the resort, losing control five years ago to creditors.

He has floated ideas that range from a commercial pilot training school and hotel at Kamloops Airport to bringing fibre-optic cable and natural gas to parts of the North Thompson Valley.

“I sure have struck a chord,” said Grenier, whose power of persuasion more than a decade ago included convincing all area politicians, as well as the Liberal and NDP parties, to back his bid to remove high-value farmland from the ALR at what was then Six Mile Ranch.

“I got involved because I look at the valley and the region and see things I think are so obvious that haven’t been done in 10 or 20 years,” he said. “Why don’t we do them?”

When the party voted in 2000 (in what is now the Kamloops-South Thompson electoral area) members voted in a traditional single-ballot race that required a number of votes before Richmond was eventually declared.

On Saturday, however, members will rank their choices on a preferential ballot so they can vote and go.

Kamloops Mayor and candidate Peter Milobar is banking on his political experience at the civic level, where he has served three terms as mayor and two as city councillor, to convince members he is the first choice.

“Ultimately, people will vote however they please,” he said. “I’ve been focused on getting our support out there and as many first ballots as possible.”

Milobar said he is reminding members of his local electoral success and track record in politics.

“We’ve had strong representation with Terry and Kevin [former MLA Kevin Krueger] advocating for this region. As a mayor, I recognize what happens when you have that advocacy in Victoria.”

Each candidate has a core team of 10 or 20 members, in addition to other volunteers.

On Saturday, they will work to ensure their identified members get to one of four ballot boxes in the riding. They will also act as scrutineers.

The winner is expected to be announced Saturday at about 6 p.m.