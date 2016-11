Stanley Netherton of the Kamloops Canoe and Kayak Club (KCKC) was named under-15 male kayak athlete of the year at the annual Canoe Kayak B.C. year-end dinner on the weekend in Burnaby.

Vladimir Demishkevich was recognized four times for his accomplishments in under-12 and under-13 categories.

Mischa Grover, Emily Robinson and Jonas Decker of the KCKC were also honoured.