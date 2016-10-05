Kamloops party pooper gets probation for tossing rocks

A Kamloops man who threw a destructive fit after being kicked out of an Upper Sahali house party last year will spend 12 months on probation.

Owen Lee Coty-Buchee pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Tuesday to three counts of mischief.

Court heard the 19-year-old was asked to leave a party on Azure Place in the early-morning hours of Nov. 29, 2015. A young woman was hosting the get-together in her grandparents’ house while they were out of town — but the homeowners were watching a live stream of their security cameras on an iPad.

Once Coty-Buchee had been kicked out, he began throwing rocks at the house’s windows and at cars parked in the area. Court heard he broke a number of the home’s windows and caused damage to multiple vehicles.

Coty-Buchee has no prior criminal record. He was placed on a year-long probation term with orders he stay away from the homeowners and pay more than $1,500 in restitution.