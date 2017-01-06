Kamloops pedophile avoids jail, gets lightest sentence possible

A Kamloops man who admitted to molesting his stepdaughter in 2015 has received the lightest sentence possible.
The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, pleaded guilty to charges alleging he sexually touched his nine-year-old stepdaughter in August 2015.
The Crown had been seeking a jail sentence in the range of four to five months, but Kamloops provincial court Judge Stephen Harrison handed the man the mandatory-minimum 90 days in jail.
In addition, Harrison allowed the man to serve his jail term on weekends.
The man was also placed on a two-year probation term with orders requiring he undergo sex-offender treatment and stay away from his ex and her daughters.
The man will also have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.
What’s come over the judges in this town? Are they all bucking for selfies with Trudeau?
The judge is sicker then the pedophile, since it’s proven you can not fix a pedophile.
That’s okay then, he will certainly learn from this! There is something radically wrong with some of our judges and lawyers in this city. They should be ashamed of themselves, hopefully none of their daughters or wives or sisters ever gets sexually abused.
For the people out there that don’t understand that a pedophile cannot be rehabilitated. If you are straight you like women, if you are gay you like guys, but here is the catch, if you like children you are a pedophile (a sick human being). In other words, if are straight you cannot be turned into a gay person and verse versa. And by the way, straight and gay people are good people for the most part. Pedophiles are sick people and should be locked up.