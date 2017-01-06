Kamloops pedophile avoids jail, gets lightest sentence possible

A Kamloops man who admitted to molesting his stepdaughter in 2015 has received the lightest sentence possible.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, pleaded guilty to charges alleging he sexually touched his nine-year-old stepdaughter in August 2015.

The Crown had been seeking a jail sentence in the range of four to five months, but Kamloops provincial court Judge Stephen Harrison handed the man the mandatory-minimum 90 days in jail.

In addition, Harrison allowed the man to serve his jail term on weekends.

The man was also placed on a two-year probation term with orders requiring he undergo sex-offender treatment and stay away from his ex and her daughters.

The man will also have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.