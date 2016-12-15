Kamloops, Penticton sports history preserved in posthumous gift

Boston’s Bottom was a dingy, loud nightclub with a low ceiling beneath the downtown Boston Pizza restaurant on Victoria Street.

That’s where Doug Lifford met Joanne on a horrendous blind date in 1974, a seemingly doomed rendezvous that led to a 41-year marriage and, in some small way, to the preservation of regional sports history.

“He was a sports fanatic and Doug absolutely loved Kamloops,” said Joanne, a retired nurse. “He knew every stat there was out there and he collected a lot of different things when he was a child and just never let go of them.”

Doug, who worked at Dearborn Motors for 45 years, was diagnosed with a type of stomach cancer about 17 years ago and, to make a long story short, it eventually led to his death last July.

He was 75.

Joanne and Doug had two children — Amanda and Dianna — who are both married and have their own homes. Mom decided it was time to downsize when her husband died.

She needed to part with the memorabilia, but didn’t want it to go to waste, so she called KTW.

What Doug stashed away over the years might be of interest to the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame and other organizations interested in conserving hockey history, including the Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame.

Programs and newspaper clippings from the Penticton Vees’ historic run to the 1954 Allan Cup, Canada’s senior amateur men’s championship, are filled with fantastic old photos and biographical information.

The senior B Kamloops Hub City Leafs were in their inaugural Main Line Hockey League season in 1947-1948.

Doug kept a year-end souvenir and record pamphlet that proves Kamloops teammates Cliff Mills and Al Swaine were first and second, respectively, in league scoring that season.

Swaine’s son, Doug, is the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association’s referee-in-chief, and his son, Nick, is a WHL official.

Al Swaine was also a member of the 1949-1950 Kamloops Elks, who won the B.C. senior championship, but lost in the Allan Cup western semifinal round to the Calgary Stampeders. The official program from the semifinal series was part of the delivery of memorabilia to KTW.

Also among the relics is an official 1949-1950 Edmonton Flyers hockey program that features a photo of young-and-dashing Andy Clovechok, who helped lead the Flyers to the Allan Cup in 1948. Clovechok, who is in three sports halls of fame, died last week at the age of 93.

Well-kept hockey cards of players who skated for the Kamloops Elks in the late 1940s and early 1950s, along with two 8×10 photos of what appear to be Kamloops minor hockey teams from around the same time period, are among the keepsakes.

Kamloops media personalities Keith H. Gagne, a broadcaster, Ralph Field, CFJC’s sports announcer, and Ron Powell, sports editor of the Kamloops Sentinel, are pictured in the 1953-1954 Okanagan Senior Amateur Hockey League annual.

Back in 1974, Joanne was on a ski trip in Whistler when a major snowstorm delayed her return to Kamloops by two days. She arrived home about an hour before the blind date was supposed to start.

When she arrived, the Thompson Valley Boys — “They were probably the worst band that Kamloops ever saw,” Joanne said — were in the middle of their set.

The matchmaking couple that arranged the blind date tagged along to make it a double date.

“They proceeded to . . . they had too much to drink and ended up in this spat,” Joanne said. “You couldn’t hear anything, so we couldn’t talk. All I wanted to do was go home.”

Joanne wasn’t surprised when she didn’t hear from Doug. Then her phone rang two weeks later.

Turns out Doug, a former Kam High Red Devil, suffered a black eye playing basketball the day after their date and wanted it to heal before he again saw Joanne.

Date 2 was at the Canadian Inn on Valentine’s Day. They were married on June 1, 1974, about five months after the Thompson Valley Boys nearly nipped the relationship in the bud.

What Doug valued most was his family, but sports and the memorabilia he collected were also important.

Joanne would like to find a home for the souvenirs.

“That’s what he would’ve wanted,” she said.