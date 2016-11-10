Kamloops players invited to BC Soccer High Performance Program

Six players from Kamloops have been selected to participate in the BC Soccer High Performance Program.

Rhys Gustafson, Alessandro Comita, Liesl Milovick, Kiana Onyango, Sophie Seibel and Yvonne Manwaring will attend camps on the Coast this winter.

The goal of the program is to provide development and identification opportunities for potential selection into Vancouver Whitecaps FC Residency (males) and BC REX (female) programming, with the ultimate objective of having more players from B.C. involved in Canada Soccer National Team programming.

Each of the Kamloops players belong to Thompson-Okanagan Football Club teams that play in the BC Soccer Premier League, the top youth league in the province.