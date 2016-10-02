Kamloops prison inmate seeks $25K for injuries due to ‘booby trap’

An inmate at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre is looking for $25,000 in compensation from the provincial government for negligence he claims led to a “booby trap” set up by other prisoners.

Derek Timothy Rocco filed a notice of claim in Kamloops provincial court on Sept. 27.

Rocco, who is in protective custody behind bars, claims to have been the victim of a booby trap on July 13. In his notice of claim, he says the trap was set by general-population inmates targeting those in protective custody.

“The floor just inside of the common room door was made excessively greasy with some unknown substance,” the document reads.

“As an added insult, there was a newspaper clipping left on the window of the common room door of a rat with caption, ‘Rodents run amok.’ The slip and fall was witnessed by the unit officer, who also confirmed the excessively greasy floor.”

Rocco claims to have spent two months in a wheelchair following the incident and says he still uses a cane.

“My position is simply that this never should have been allowed to happen, especially to someone in protective custody,” he states in the notice of claim.

Rocco says he deserves $25,000 to compensate for his pain and suffering due to negligence.

The 31-year-old has been in custody since March. He is facing charges in relation to an alleged bank robbery in Salmon Arm and is set to return to court on Oct. 11.

The provincial government has two weeks to reply to Rocco’s claims once it has been served.