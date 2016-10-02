Kamloops prisoner wants $25,000 from government, claiming ‘starvation’

A prisoner at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre has filed a $25,000 lawsuit against the provincial government, claiming his build and workout regimen can’t be supported on three squares a day.

David Grant Mack filed his lawsuit in Kamloops provincial court on Sept. 27.

“The B.C. Corrections diet is only made to support a 165- to 195-pound individual on a moderate activity level,” Mack’s notice of claim reads, noting he stands 6-foot-5, weighs 260 pounds and works a unit job at the jail.

“I work out twice a day for two hours in addition to my employment duties,” Mack’s notice of claim reads. “I am not receiving adequate nutrition and have had to live off of my canteen the last two years while incarcerated.”

Mack is seeking $25,000 for “pain and suffering related to starvation for the last two years and also having to provide my own food from canteen.”

In addition to daily meals provided by the jail, provincial prisoners can use their own money to purchase items from the canteen.

In August, Mack was handed a 15-month jail sentence for an attack on a fellow inmate.

The provincial government has two weeks to file a reply to Mack’s notice of claim.