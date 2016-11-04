Kamloops RCMP seek driver after 15-year-old girl killed in hit and run

A 15-year-old girl was killed in a hit and run in Aberdeen on Friday night and Kamloops RCMP are looking for the vehicle involved in the fatality.

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie said he girl was hit on Pacific Way near Aberdeen Drive at about 6:45 p.m. It is believed she attended South Kamloops secondary.

The driver of the vehicle drove away and, though there is no description, police believe it may be a pickup truck with damage to the front part of the vehicle on the passenger side.

Anybody with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).