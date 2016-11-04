Kamloops RCMP seek driver after 16-year-old girl killed in hit and run

A 16-year-old girl was killed in a hit and run in Aberdeen on Friday night and Kamloops RCMP are looking for the vehicle involved in the fatality.

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie said the girl was hit on Pacific Way near Aberdeen Drive at about 6:45 p.m.

“A person who lives in the area heard the collision, went to the scene and called police immediately,” Shelkie said.

The victim attended South Kamloops secondary. Friends have shared memories of the girl on social-media sites.

The driver of the vehicle took off and, though there is no description, police believe it has damage to the front part of the vehicle on the passenger side.

Police initially said the vehicle may be a pickup truck, but Shelkie said Saturday that may not be the case.

Anybody with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A candlelight memorial for the victim is scheduled to be held Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the mailboxes on Regent Crescent in Aberdeen.

Editor’s note: Police have confirmed the victim was 16, not 15 as was originally stated in the initial press release.