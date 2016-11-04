Kamloops RCMP seek driver after 16-year-old girl killed in hit and run

A 16-year-old girl was killed in a hit and run in Aberdeen on Friday night and Kamloops RCMP are looking for the vehicle involved in the fatality.
Cpl. Jodie Shelkie said the girl was hit on Pacific Way near Aberdeen Drive at about 6:45 p.m.
“A person who lives in the area heard the collision, went to the scene and called police immediately,” Shelkie said.
The victim attended South Kamloops secondary. Friends have shared memories of the girl on social-media sites.
The driver of the vehicle took off and, though there is no description, police believe it has damage to the front part of the vehicle on the passenger side.
Police initially said the vehicle may be a pickup truck, but Shelkie said Saturday that may not be the case.
Anybody with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
A candlelight memorial for the victim is scheduled to be held Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the mailboxes on Regent Crescent in Aberdeen.
Editor’s note: Police have confirmed the victim was 16, not 15 as was originally stated in the initial press release.
There is a special place in hell for someone that can run someone over and leave them lying in the street.
Agreed….a pointless and cowardly act…and that person should do the right thing. What a horrible way to lose your kid. I’m just willing to bet the farm that it involved alcohol, drugs and /or a goddam phone because that’s usually what the answer turns out to be. ( or a driving prohibition ) Condolences to family, relatives & friends.
Tragic. Horrible. As a parent, I am devastated by this news. My thought and prayers for the family.
To the Driver: You made a mistake. But it cost someone their life. Do the right thing and TURN YOURSELF IN.
My thoughts to the family and friends of this poor girl. I wish nothing but bad luck to the scum who ran her over and left her there, in the street. May you suffer, a lot! I hope this person is caught or turns themselves in to the RCMP.
My heart goes out to the “Family and Friends, of this dear child, that has been taken away from them. I find it to be disgusting, that someone would leave a child, or anyone, for that matter lying in the street, after running them over.
Kamloops is getting more and more disgusting with speeders, not honoring, posted speed limits, running red lights, not stopping at stop signs, not stopping at crosswalks, not stopping at flashing lights! at crosswalks! Drivers changing lanes, without signaling and even driving with their Insurance past due. Texting and on phones, oh for sure…..that happens as well but all of these infractions, put so many others, at risk driving and being a pedestrian! Oh then you have the idiotic comments about careless pedestrians. Yes, I guess there are those people, who aren’t careful about crossing the street. It is the responsibility of the driver, though to be alert, as to what is happening on the road, and to start obeying, the rules …of the road.
Awful, just awful to read these kind of things. I am deeply sadden by this tragedy.
While out on my daily travels I witness an untold number of caress, inconsiderate driving behavior, especially speeding and distracted drivers and I report as much as I can and I encourage everyone to do the same. Driving is a privileged not a right.
But more to it, even if they found this driver, what is this person going to get as punishment?
Somebody knows something!!!!!!!!
Everyone……. Go look at the cars in your neighborhood….are they damaged today?
Did someone have a vehicle yesterday, but now they’re not driving????
Who do you know that’s mood has changed……You can’t hide that kind of guilt!!!
Turn him/her in!!! I don’t care if it’s your best friend….your son….your old mother….
We have a murderer in our midst….a gutless, remorseless killer…..
Everyone, please help.
I know this child. It was her birthday today.
Please help her family have peace and catch this killer!!!